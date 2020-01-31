Aviation 101 helps careers take flight

A new Wausau Area Virtual Education program is helping student’s passions for aviation take flight.

A plane sits inside one of the Wausau Downtown Airport garages on Jan.30, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

The WAVE and Wausau Flying Service collaboration helps students 16 years or old serious about a career in aviation work towards their private pilot’s license. Through the program students can work with licensed flight instructors, flight simulators and pilots to gain experience and credit on their personal transcript.

Nine new students started the second ever Aviation 101 program earlier in the week, preparing them for the Knowledge exam, one of the hardest parts of the process. Jenny Seymour, the principal at WAVE said she’s glad to see new and inventive curriculum happening for the students of central Wisconsin.

"When you think about exciting things that are happening in education… it doesn’t get much better than offing a pathway for students to have head start on a potential career that will set them up for a fantastic future,” Seymour said.

John Chimel with the Wausau Flying Service said not only does the program help the students with their futures, but the future of aviation as a whole.

"Realizing that this was an important thing to perpetuate our industry and continue to make America the leader in aviation throughout the world. We get to feel like we are doing our own little part in the aviation industry to keep things going,” Chimel said.

Students who want to continue their education after Aviation 101 can work with the Wausau Flying Service over the summer, or transfer their credits to the Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

"To see a student, have a wonderful experience and now is leaving their high school with a plan and a real vision for where they want to go... That’s why were in this business to make an impact on students and their careers and help them make these important life choices,” said Jon Winter with WAVE.

Students from all over central Wisconsin are welcome to join the program. To learn more about the program Click here.