According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, preliminary autopsy results indicate two people found dead in their home near Arpin in January, died as a result of drug overdoses.

(MGN)

James Wypych, 26, and Makela Lange, 23 were found dead in their Town of Richfield home on January 12.

A family member of Wypych reported finding the bodies after having no contact since Christmas.