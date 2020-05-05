Automakers stepping up to help amid pandemic

To help in the fight against Coronavirus, more and more automakers are stepping up to do what they can to help Americans in need. Many are offering incentives, payment deferrals and other financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic. These incentives can consist of free service and maintenance, extended warranties and special finance options or payment protections for those who become unemployed.

Automakers are also utilizing factories to produce medical devices for use in hospitals and protective equipment for those on the front lines.

James Bell, Director of Corporate Communications at Kia Motors America joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the program at Kia called Accelerate the Good.

“What I’m most proud of is how we’re looking at local communities and trying to make a difference. It’s not about selling a car or servicing a car, even though we all know that a car is such an important part of keeping our families safe and having the opportunity to help people if they have to get to the hospital and so forth,” he said. “But we’re really looking at the local communities and say, ‘How can we turn our manufacturing prowess and success into ways that help people.”

Kia Motors announced that production of face shields has begun at its manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia, with the shields donated for medical use across the country.

And with the CDC recommendation of social distancing, the process of shopping for and buying cars is evolving. Automakers are adapting to this new reality and adjusting their policies and virtual availability to make the shopping process safer for both customers and employees.

