Two men killed when their snowmobiles broke through Lake Nokomis while snowmobiling Sunday have been identified as David Erdman 31, of Hubertus and Kurtis Shernell, 27 of Hustisford.

A third man, a 26-year-old from Sussex survived.

Investigators said the men were snowmobiling near River Road in the town of Nokomis around 3 a.m.

The 26-year-old man’s snowmobile did break through the ice, but he was able to get out and call 911.