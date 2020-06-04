Authorities asking for help locating missing Mosinee teen

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl that may be in Milwaukee. Investigators say Adalyn Burkett has been missing from Mosinee since May 20.

She is believed to have left willingly and may be avoiding law enforcement officers, but due to her age is considered endangered and we are actively seeking to return her safely to her guardians.

If anyone has current information that can lead authorities to Adalyn or compel her to contact guardians, call, 715-261-1200, option 5.

