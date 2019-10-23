Auburndale students host their own version of a Honor Flight for veterans

Several veterans in north central Wisconsin are getting some much-needed rest after taking the trip of a lifetime, but it wasn't a trip to our Washington, D.C., this one was unique.

Thanks to students at Auburndale High School who wanted to organize their own version of a Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 25 veterans were able to spend Wednesday on the Original Wisconsin Ducks in Wisconsin Dells.

“I’ll think about this day forever,” said Bill Voight,a veteran who served in the National Guard from 1966-1973. “It was an honor and a privilege to be with this fine group who served their country so well."

After months of selling concessions and hosting a corn maze near their school, students enrolled in the Community Leadership course raised nearly $1,000 to cover the expenses of the trip.

“Doing something for our veterans to honor them is very important,” said Isabelle Hilber, senior at Auburndale High School.

During the day, the veterans ate lunch with the students on the trip and also receive letters from students thanking them for the service.

“I enjoyed talking to them and they really enjoyed talking to us,” included Morgan Raab, who's enrolled in the Community Leadership course and is also a sophomore.

But, the trip didn’t end there. In the same way that veterans are welcomed home from honor flights, these veterans were greeted with a huge welcome from the students and staff of the school when they returned home.

“We drove up to the school to see two fire trucks with a huge U.S. flag and then we saw the number of students here…it was remarkable,” said Larry Homenn, who served in the U.S. Army in 1970-1971.

More than 100 students waved signs welcoming them home and thanking them for their service.

Most of the veterans on the trip remain on the waiting list to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. Students hope this trip is an experience they will treasure just as much as the one to D.C.