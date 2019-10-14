Auburndale ranch offers healing through equine therapy

The Hart Equine Therapy Center in Auburndale operates with a mission to provide healing and relief for children and adults with special needs through interaction with horses.

Their therapeutic curriculum involves activities such as grooming, feeding, haltering, leading, and riding a horse that are supervised PATH Intl. certified instructors in conjunction with trained volunteers.

Studies show equine therapy can successfully treat adults and children who are being treated for a range of disabilities including s down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, as well as emotional and mental health issues benefit from the special bond between horses and humans.

As more studies are released supporting the alternative therapy, the demand for it has sky rocketed. For Hart, it's putting the organization in a position to ask the public for support.

"This time of year we always need extra help and extra hay so donations and volunteers are huge for us" Board President Jenna Pankratz said.

There are multiple ways you can help. You can sponsor a horse, volunteer at any time that fits your schedule, or you can come enjoy the fun at one of Hart's annual events: The Haunted Horsey Hustle & Hoopla (See the Haunted Horsey Hustle & Hoopla video for a super-secret tip on how to boost your chances of winning in the chili contest)

The Haunted Horsey Hustle & Hoopla runs from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday October 19th. It includes a fun run 5K and 1 mile walk. Participants and dogs are encouraged to come in costume. Dogs MUST be leashed and are also eligible to win in the costume contest. There will also be a chili and pie cook off, raffle baskets, and a pumpkin decorating contest.

All proceeds will benefit HART Equine Therapy Center, Inc. You can also help by giving monetarily. You can sponsor a horse for $350/month. Your donation provides a stall out of the inclement weather, food and medications, grooming supplies, and treats for a job well done at the end of every session. Half-leased horses or miniatures horses and donkeys can be sponsored for $175/month. There are single donation options too.

To volunteer reach out to Hart on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hartetc/

You can also find the most up to date information on the Haunted Horsey Hustle & Hoopla event and everything Hart-related. Watch the videos to meet “Lil Tough” and see one demonstration of what participants do during the lessons.

