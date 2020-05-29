Auburndale School District changes its mascot to the Eagles

Auburndale has been phasing out the Apaches mascot for more than two decades. The school district felt now was the best time to soar into a new era.

“The Apache Nation is our neighbors in the Ho-Chunk Nation have made it very clear that they do not find it respectful for us, their name as a mascot, then we need to honor that,” said Auburndale District Administrator Jamie Delikowski.

The school no longer proliferated the name, but they never officially changed the mascot until this year. The school went to everybody in the community for ideas, but the first round of surveys didn’t click.

“People weren’t real happy with the final few options, so we did it again,” said Delikowski.

The second time the students came up with their top 10. The community then voted for its favorite name. Thus, the Eagle was born.

“We’re pretty excited about moving forward into the future with a label and mascot that represents the strength and the wisdom and the tenacity of our student body and our community,” said Delikowski.

Jamie Delikowski says that the community has been great with the change.

“I would say we’ve had 90-95% positive feedback, and again, I think because Eagles is just a name everybody can get behind,” said Delikowski.

But, not everybody feels that way.

“I don’t care for it all,” said Donna Dain.

Donna Dain graduated from Auburndale in the 70s. She doesn’t blame the School District for making the change, but it’s going to take her time to wrap her head around it.

“It’ll be hard for me to say a new name,” said Dain.

Delikowski added that the change won’t cost the school a dime, and that they will slowly introduce the new logo over time.