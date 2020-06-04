Auburndale Dairy Drive will continue through end of July

What started as a one week venture turned into seven to get through the school year.

Volunteers work the Auburndale dairy drive held at the high school. (WSAW photo)

"We got our initial push through our FFA alumni," said Mark Cournoyer, Auburndale Ag teacher and FFA Advisor. "There's a whole lot of love that spread in this community."

And now, the folks with the Auburdale Dairy Drive sit in week 8, with the rest of summer ahead.

"We've just had a lot of friends and partners step up and making this thing happen," said Cournoyer.

It's a two-fold operation, helping families during the pandemic and the 77 dairy farms in the surrounding area.

"That's what it was all about was re-introducing people to dairy. When people are home people are drinking more milk, more dairy, cooking at homes and things like that. We introduce them to things that were right in their backyard."

Since being furloughed from her job, Sherri Tomlinson has been helping out with her free time.

"Volunteering is a wonderful thing," Tomlinson said with a smile." If you have the opportunity to get out and volunteer during this time of the COVID-19, do so."

The drive has also helped push the demand for the products they're putting in the gift bags.

"Different gas stations have picked up the products, as people recognize products in the stores," added Cournoyer. "And they find the dairies that sell the cheese and dairy products are just down the road from them."

Also on hand to volunteer Thursday was Autumn Rock-- a Disaster Relief Coordinator from Nebraska.

Last year, Cournoyer helped organize bales of hay to get to Nebraska farmers when they were struggling to feed their animals due to flooding and blizzards.

Her way of thanking Cournoyer and his crew on behalf of Nebraska farmers.

