Auburndale Music Festival full of events, food, and music with free admission

The Auburndale music festival returns Friday June 21st. The three day festival is anchored in its musical performances but there's much more to be enjoyed.

At least 18 events are planned throughout the weekend including sports tournaments, a dairy breakfast, fireworks, a parade, and multiple activities for kids. To see the full list of events, paste this link in your browser: http://auburndalemusicfest.com/musicfest_2013.htm

Admission into the festival is free. The weekend entertainment kicks off Friday with a new band to our festival at 5:30 p.m with. “Blueprint Summit”. At 8:30 p.m. the band, “Road Trip”, hits the stage.

The music continues Saturday at 4 p.m. with the country/rock band “Next Myle”. The evening would not be complete without central Wisconsin’s favorite party band, “BOOGIE AND THE YOYOZ”, returning for their 13th year.

Entertainment starts up again on Sunday starting at noon will be the band “Red Higgins & the Yankee Train” will be on stage.

The festival is organized by the Auburndale Park Association. The Association said they appreciates the help of the community, vendors, and sponsors to put on the festival every year and keep it free for all to enjoy.

