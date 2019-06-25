Attorney General calls the opioid epidemic the biggest public safety, health issue we face

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Kaul had a closed door discussion with law enforcement, local government leaders and members of the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

"With the Attorney General we were talking about our substance abuse programs and what we are doing here in regards to emergency and crisis situations. I think we are out in front and doing things proactively," explained Michael Loy, C.E.O. of North Central Health Care.

Kaul says there are three things that need to be done in order to combat the opioid epidemic. "Number one is prevention, number two is we need to expand access to substance abuse treatment so that people who are suffering from substance abuse can get they help they all need. Third is accountable needs to be a part of the response to this epidemic," explained Kaul.

Kaul believes anybody or company that has made profits through false or deceptive marketing practices should be held accountable for their part in the epidemic. "In Wisconsin we have filed suit against two Purdue pharma entities and against Richard Sackler. We are also part of multi-state investigations into manufacturers and distributors of opioids," said Kaul.

Kaul also says we need to act fast to stop the increase of meth across the state. "Insuring that our enforcement efforts are targeting large scale traffickers of meth as well as opioids and we need to expand access to substance abuse treatment so people can get the help they need."

