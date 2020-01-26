Athletes compete in Wausau's first winter triathlon

The Ironbull Winter Triathlon kicked off Sunday at Nine Mile County Forest in Wausau with a 6K ski, 10K fat tire bike ride and a 5K snowshoe run.

"It gets boring sometimes, almost depressing in the winter months, if you're not active," said Race Director Rebecca Tuley.

Winter triathletes were certainly active Sunday, competing in the first-ever winter triathlon in Wausau.

"It's been run through a million times in my head, but this is the first time on snow with racers," Tuley said. The event was years in the making.

It’s also the first time these fat tire bikes, made for winter biking, are allowed out on these trails.

"For cyclists to be able to bike outside on the snow versus in a trainer inside, it's a whole different feeling," Tuley said.

"It's a lot slower, a lot more drag on the tires. And if you get sucked off the main line, you'll go into some soft snow and probably wipe out, like I did," said Tanner Carl, who was biking for a relay team.

Though it may have been freezing by any account, some racers said they worried it would be too warm.

"I was expecting less than ideal conditions with the warmer temperatures, but the trail is pretty packed down, and it turned out to be pretty good," said Carl.

"It was fun, it was challenging, I was really worried about falling on my face, I did fall down a couple times out there, but it was a good time. The course was great," said Jim Clemens, who won the snowshoe run for his relay team.

Cyclists are hoping it's the start of more winter biking.

"Would love to see more fat biking out at Nine Mile, it was a great time, don't think we impacted the trails too bad, so would love to see more of it," said Carl.