Man convicted in Athens 1987 kidnapping finishes jail time, arrested for parole violation

An Athens man convicted in a 1987 kidnapping finished his prison time in Columbia County Tuesday but is now back in the Marathon County Jail for a parole violation.

A Marathon County Sheriff's Lieutenant confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that Chris Jacobs was taken back into custody, but could not elaborate on what the parole violation was.

Court records show Jacobs was convicted of kidnapping and false imprisonment of Helen Kunz, whose body was found submerged in an icy swamp near Medford in 1988. She was one of five members of a reclusive farm family found murdered. Jacobs was acquitted of five counts of murder.

Jacobs was sentenced to 31 years in prison in August 1998. He withdrew from parole consideration in February 2006 and never had a parole hearing. A former spokesman from the Department of Corrections said Jacobs was expected to remain on extended supervision until 2029. He will be monitored by a GPS monitoring system for the first 90 days.