Athens farm recognized for environmental efforts

Miltrim Farms is building a future-thinking farm, with history in mind.

On Friday, state legislators recognized the farm for their efforts towards providing a cleaner environment.

Miltrim Family farm operators pose with their citation Sept. 27, 2019. (WSAW photo)

"My husband was very conscious of conservation of the land," said Elaine Mueller, one of the original founders of Miltrim Farms. Now, her grandson, fourth-generation farmer David Trimner, is helping carry along that tradition as the farm's general manager.

"This is the water that we drink, and fish in," said Trimner. "We want to protect just as much as anyone else does."

Trimner hopes to see those practices continue as he and fellow employees buy into the farm and its future.

"I want my fellow employees to buy into it and work together on what the next generation of this farm looks like," said Trimner. "Myself, I'd love to see it be even better than it is today for my children."

The farming family received a legislative citation, presented by State Rep. James Edming (R-Glen Flora), State Rep. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma), and State Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua). Miltrim is the first farm in North America to be designated in the Clear Water Farms pilot program. As a part of the program, Miltrim Farms is committing to using farming methods that don't pollute, but rather enhance, the water quality in their area.

"A lot of people think all farmers do is pollute the ground and make things as tough as they can," said Edming. "Agriculture is not like that, and this is a true example."

While Trimner is happy for the recognition, he's proud to know that his family's operation is helping the environment, and that others are beginning to follow suit.

"There's a few farms that I can think of that are really above the game when it comes to water stewardship and soil stewardship," said Trimner. "I'd love to see them recognized as well."