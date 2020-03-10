At least 3 swatting calls reported in Wausau area in the last week

Everest Metropolitan Police are still trying to figure out who called in a false incident Monday that prompted a heavy law enforcement response. The false reporting is called swatting.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers signed a law that makes swatting a felony in Wisconsin. The law states that a person has to knowingly provide or convey false information that an emergency exists, eliciting a response from law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel, and possibly a specialized tactical team. It also accounts for if the violation resulted in bodily harm or great bodily harm to any person.

Monday, someone called the Everest Metro Police Department that ended up being routed through dispatch reporting that someone had shot someone else in the head and made mentions of pipebombs. Police Chief Clay Schulz said they and several agencies set up a perimeter and command post.

Again, they later discovered there was no threat. Schulz said while they will consult with the district attorney once the person or persons responsible for the call are found, there is a long list of possible charges related to this incident, including the new swatting law.

"A couple of them are felonies. One would be threats to injure, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering safety is some that come to mind," Schulz said. "There's also some misdemeanors associated with obstructing, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of phone. There's numerous things that apply."

He said there is a new portion of the obstruction charge that could add to the penalties.

"If convicted, that person would be responsible for reimbursing all of the agencies that had all of the resources tied up yesterday," he said.

The consequences go beyond the possibilities for the person(s) responsible, as these types of responses also can put others in harm's way.

"There are risks associated with the driving, the response, the weaponry that we are carrying. Plus it creates quite a disturbance and a scare for some of the neighbors that aren't sure what's going on," Schulz explained.

"We don't know what's transpiring," said Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven. "It takes us away from other things going on in the community that we should be devoting our time and energy to."

Monday's incident was not the first instance of swatting in the area. Wausau had two calls to the same house last week.

"March 5 was the first swatting incident that we had and it was over on the west side," Bliven recalled. "We had a call that there were shots being fired at a residence. When officers responded there, they found that there was no emergency, nothing that was going on."

He said the other was a call of a fire at the home. When firefighters responded, there was no evidence of a fire.

Both incidents, Bliven said, were handled by the work shift at Wausau Police Department and Fire Department, and were not a massive response like what happened in Weston. However, it still caused first responders to be preoccupied with emergencies that did not exist.

"Obviously, we want this to stop this from occurring because it takes our attention away from the priorities of the day and in addition, it puts people's lives at risk."

Calls happening at the same time that are not a risk of great bodily harm or something at the same level as what the swatting call is, are put on hold, Schulz said.

"If it's a service call, or follow up, even a parking lot crashes or things that are not immediate, those are things that have to wait and have to be addressed at some point and a lot of departments, including ours, can't afford to fall behind on calls either."

"There are also major investigations that we're following up on... that are put on hold due to this huge disruption," Schulz continued. "On top of that now, of course, we have another investigation to look at to find out who is responsible for this."