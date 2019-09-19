At least 1 killed following fire at Fond du Lac group home

At least one person has died following a fire at group home in Fond du Lac. WBAY-TV reports firefighters are still trying to determine who was in the home when the fire broke out.

A fire heavily damaged this house on Military Rd. in Fond du Lac on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Picture provided by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue via Facebook)

The group home is located at 600 block of S Military Road. The home is for adults with disabilities. The tenants rent their rooms.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

