Asymptomatic child tests positive for COVID-19, had been at Y childcare in Marshfield

The Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA has announced a participant in the Y’s Child Care program tested positive of COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.

A letter sent to parents reads

At the Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers and the broader Marshfield community have always been and will always be a top priority.

Before reopening our facilities, the Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA instituted numerous health and safety measures to best protect everyone who enters our doors including a thorough cleaning and disinfecting, along with additional procedures to maintain a high level of custodial standards.

Regrettably, we were notified by the Wood County Health Department on Sunday, June 8, 2020 that a participant of our Y’s Child Care program has tested positive of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and was asymptomatic. According to the Wood County Health Department, he remains asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine at home for the next 10 days.

The Wood County Health Department requested we close our Child Care Center while they did contact tracing. That has been done and all children and staff who were in direct contact have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Families will be contacted this week as we resume care for the children in Child Care Center rooms 1 & 3 who did not have direct contact. The Wood County Health Department allowed summer day camp to start today because there was no direct contact and it uses separated spaces and separate staff. Other guidance from the health department was to continue to screen participants upon arrival to care, continue with enhanced cleaning procedures, and minimize shared use of spaces, staff and equipment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If you or any family member experiences symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, coughing or shortness of breath), please inform John Nystrom, YMCA CEO, and contact your health care provider. The Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA will keep all medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis.

The Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA has been and will continue to ensure the safety of our members, staff and Child Care Center families during this coronavirus pandemic, including;

• Full wellness checks of all youth and staff prior to entering our programs

• Increased handwashing

• Maximum of 1:9 staff child ratio; groups no larger than 10

• Children and staff stay in the same small group all day (we do not mix groups)

• Social distancing of 6 feet during all activities and transitions

• Disinfection of items and spaces between use

• Full deep clean and disinfection of program spaces each night.

We take this issue extremely serious and appreciate your understanding on this sensitive matter. The Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA Child Care Center has been approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to continue our child care operations. For more information on COVID-19, including symptoms and treatment, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov. We will continue to provide updates as they become available via email and our Facebook page.