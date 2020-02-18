Associated Press names Zunker winner of 7th Congressional Democratic Primary race

The Associated Press is calling the Democratic 7th Congressional Race in favor of Tricia Zunker.

With 22% of precincts reporting, Zunker has 87% of votes against her opponent, Lawrence Dale.

In 2018, Zunker was elected to the Wausau School Board and currently serves as board president. Zunker went on to law school and became a practicing attorney and law professor. In 2013, she was elected by her People, the Ho-Chunk Nation, to serve as Associate Justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court. She was re-elected to that position in 2017.

From her office in Wausau, Tricia teaches remotely as a professor at three institutions: (1) the California School of Law, where she also serves as the Dean of Faculty; (2) University of Maryland’s Legal Studies Program; and (3) Colorado State University’s Global Campus in the Criminal Justice department.

Zunker will face either Sen. Tom Tiffany or Jason Church in the April 7 election.