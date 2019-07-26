Assistant AG asks appeals court to uphold 120 year sentence in child sexual assault case

Assistant Attorney General Sarah Burgundy is asking an appeals court to uphold the sentence of a former EMT and police officer convicted of child sexual assault. The assaults did not occur in the capacity of his employment.

In May 2018, Jacob Swiedarke was sentenced to 120 years in prison and 60 years of extended supervision.

Swiedarke argued his sentence was unduly harsh and unconscionable.

He sought postconviction relief, arguing that the court erroneously exercised its sentencing discretion because it failed to comment upon Swiedarke’s lack of a serious prior criminal record, his history of “pro-social behavior including educational accomplishments and a work ethic that became excessive to the detriment of Swiedarke’s mental functioning,” and the recommendations from the pre-sentence investigation writer and the state, which requested a total of 39 to 40 years’ initial confinement.

“The court made clear that it did not want the young victims in their lifetime to have to worry about encountering Swiedarke,” court documents state.

“If there’s anything about this case that shocks the public sentiment, it is Swiedarke’s conduct and crimes, not his sentence. Swiedarke is not entitled to relief,” Burgundy wrote.

Swiedarke’s attorney is expected to issue their reply Aug. 8.

