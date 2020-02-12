Assembly passes rape kit bill, crime proposals

Assembly Republicans have approved a bill that would create protocols for submitting and tracking untested sexual assault evidence kits as well as require police to notify immigration officials of sexual assaults and allow student victims to enter school choice programs.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has been pushing legislation laying out kit protocols for a year.

He alleges Republicans know the immigration and choice provisions are non-starters with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but attached them anyway as a means of killing the legislation.

The Assembly passed the bill Tuesday evening along party lines.

