Assembly committee talks with businesses about reopening safely

A state Assembly informational hearing gathered stakeholders around Wisconsin to talk about getting businesses in Wisconsin back open.

The hearing began at noon Thursday as of 7 p.m. was still going on at the Capitol and virtually.

One of the primary topics of conversation centered around the "Back to Business" plan created by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce as an alternative to Governor Tony Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" plan.

"The Back to Business Plan presents you all with an opportunity to enact, of course, it would have to be drafted into a bill first, but to enact legislation that would safely reopen our economy in a way that recognizes risk, and manages it, and mitigates it," Scott Manley, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Excutive Vice President said during the hearing.

He said the plan uses data from the Department of Health Services, medical providers, and recommendations from OSHA and the CDC. The way the plan supposedly calculates risk is by, 1) the infection rate of the area the business is operating in, 2) the population density of that area, 3) the transmission risk with that type of business and 4) the hospital capacity in that area.

Several businesses testified sharing their experiences and struggles over the last month, with many saying they were proactive with employee and customer safety measures, but adding the Safer At Home order has caused a severe drop in business if it has not already stopped completely. Several shared their support for the Back to Business plan.

Some committee members, however, had concerns about coming back too soon for the health risk, with Rep. Marisabel Cabrera (D - Milwaukee) concerned that the risk assessment in the Back to Business plan was based on known cases of COVID-19 and not taking into account the asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Rep. Christine Sinicki (D - Milwaukee) also raised concerns about a lack of planning for workers who are not comfortable going back to work just yet, especially if they believe their employer is not taking the proper precautions, but fear losing their job and unemployment benefits if they refuse to go back to work.

Jim Billings is on the local and state boards for the Tavern League of Wisconsin and is the owner of Final Score Sports Bar and Grill in Stevens Point. He said he is concerned about his business and others like his.

"We got to get open. I mean, we've got to get open," he urged. "It's just going to be devastating for these smaller bars. Some of them have already closed their doors for good."

His business has been closed for the last month but said he plans to offer limited days and hours where they will offer carryout starting next week. However, not all bars offer food and have no way to make money, and they missed one of the busier seasons with the closure on St. Patrick's Day, and with March Madness canceled.

He said his employees talked last week and are ready to go back to work with the proper precautions.