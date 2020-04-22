Aspirus to temporarily furlough, reduce hours, effective May 1

Aspirus announced Wednesday the health care system must temporarily furlough or reduce work hours of some employees, effective May 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the changes will primarily impact employees who do not work in direct patient care.

“This is the most difficult decision our leadership team has ever made,” stated Aspirus President & Chief Executive Officer Matthew Heywood. “Our staff and caregivers are doing an excellent job building Aspirus into a national health care leader, but COVID-19 is reducing our business volumes. These drastic actions are ones we hoped to avoid but must take to ensure we can continue to serve our communities throughout this pandemic and for generations after.”

The release states, furloughed employees can continue their Aspirus health insurance and other benefits, and they may be recalled at any time to meet staffing needs.

“We care deeply about our team members, and our goal is to bring them back as soon as volumes allow us to do so,” Heywood added.

