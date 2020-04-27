Aspirus to resume appointments for some previously canceled procedures

Aspirus announced Monday they'll start to see more patients for all types of care which may have previously been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

According to a news release, the health system is working closely with its physicians to safely increase in a controlled manner its volume of procedures and appointments. In doing so, Aspirus will closely monitor its use of important supplies and follow guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health agencies.

“We recognize that people in our communities remain cautious about seeking care during this pandemic but keeping our patients and employees safe remains our number one priority,” stated Matthew Heywood, President/CEO of Aspirus, Inc. “The virus will likely be present in the community until a vaccine is available, so further delaying or postponing care for health needs may be a bigger concern than the virus itself.”

Aspirus will be contacting patients who may have had previous appointments delayed due to COVID-19.