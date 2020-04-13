Aspirus temporarily closing some clinics to support COVID-19 efforts

Aspirus is temporarily closing some primary care clinics to add additional staff at its hospitals in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Aspirus clinics in the following locations will be closed or begin the process of closing until further notice:

• Adams

• Athens

• Birnamwood

• Bruce Crossing, Mich.

• Crystal Falls, Mich.

• Edgar

• Gilman

• Hurley

• Lake Linden, Mich.

• Marathon

• Nekoosa

• Prentice

• Rib Lake

• Rome

• Three Lakes

• Wittenberg

“The decision to close locations, even on a temporary basis, is not an easy one but it is necessary in order to continue providing access to primary and specialty care in the safest way possible for our staff and patients,” stated Matt Brewer, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “Closing these locations allows us to use staff and resources where they are needed most and ensure our hospitals are staffed appropriately to care for our communities during a possible surge in COVID-19 activity.”

Some physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and other staff from these locations will be re-deployed to other Aspirus clinic locations. Others will support needs at the various Aspirus hospitals throughout the region.

Patients will be contacted by their doctor’s office if these closures impact existing appointments. Anyone in need of an appointment can continue to call their local Aspirus clinic and be directed to the appropriate options for care.

