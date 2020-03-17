Aspirus sets up drive-thru testing

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspirus decided the safest way to keep its patients and employees out of harm's way was to set up drive-thru testing for the coronavirus.

“I think it’s gonna keep our emergency rooms or our walk-in departments from being backed up, because if those patients end up coming into our facilities, we have to close down those facilities for some time,” said Aspirus Stevens Point vice president Robert Smith.

The process all starts with a phone call at 1-844-568-0701. Health experts will ask you a few questions about your symptoms and decide if you need to be screened.

“They should come to their health care provider after speaking with them first and giving them a call,” said Smith.

After the test is taken, don’t expect to get your results immediately.

“These labs have been backed up, so right now we’re probably looking anywhere from 5-7 days to get the COVID-19 results,” said Smith.

The hours may vary by Aspirus locations, but Stevens Point’s tent is open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m. on weekdays. If you feel that you are in immediate need of testing, there are ways to do it on the weekend as well.