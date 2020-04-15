Aspirus says they need more testing, tracking before Safer at Home can be lifted

Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home order expires next Friday. If it's not extended, businesses could start reopening. Now, Aspirus Hospital is giving a better idea of what that should look like.

An Aspirus employee wears a face shield and mask.

Aspirus is working with the Wisconsin Hospital Association, which is giving advice to Governor Evers on how to move ahead as Safer at Home gets closer to expiring.

"I would suggest that it needs to be extended in some way, shape or form, but that we relax elements of it," Aspirus president and CEO Matt Heywood said at a press conference Wednesday.

Heywood didn't elaborate on what part of the Safer at Home order should be relaxed, but he says he believes it can’t all happen at once.

“I don’t think, while it’s been an economic challenge for all of us, as well as Aspirus, that it’s going to be something we can turn the country back on, and the state back on automatically,” he said.

He says from a healthcare standpoint, three things must change before a reopening.

There needs to be more widespread testing for the general public. Right now there are signs of a plateau of very sick patients in Wisconsin because of social distancing measures. But they still aren't able to test those with mild symptoms who aren't healthcare workers, because of a shortage of a chemical called reagent needed to run tests.

"We still as a country, as a state and as a local institution don’t have enough reagent and the ability to run tests for people, beyond people who we think have it who are in the hospital and caregivers. You're limited on how many tests you can run, even if you have the kits or the tests, you can only run so many if you have limited chemicals to run tests," Heywood said.

When the state does reopen, Heywood says they would anticipate and need to prepare for a second wave or surge, which is why we need to better track the spread of COVID-19.

"How do we have measures of success? Meaning, how do we measure that it's not starting to come back?" he asked, discussing questions that would need to be answered before the order is modified.

Heywood also explained why Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is calling on the federal government for more personal protective equipment (PPE), despite the plateau.

"If we don't get more PPE, it's very hard for our organizations in healthcare to handle a surge, of any kind," he said.

We’re also learning more about why Aspirus Hospital is closing some of its more than 50 clinics.

Heywood says it’s part of a long-term plan to funnel patients into larger facilities where social distancing can be enforced.

“Now when we can consolidate those to a little bit more of a centralized site, we can create hallways or separate waiting rooms for people who have COVID-like symptoms, or people who don’t,” he said.

Heywood says because COVID-19 may be prevalent until there is a vaccine, they want to make sure doctors and patients feel safe coming to a clinic.