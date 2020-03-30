Aspirus outfits ambulance with coronavirus patients in mind

Aspirus is making changes to one of its MedEvac ground transports specifically for suspected or confirmed patients with coronavirus.

While all of their ambulances are able to transport patients with all needs, including those who have contracted COVID-19, this ambulance has a lot more empty cabinets and plastic coverings. Aspirus System MedEvac and Trauma Director Jason Keffeler said they moved medical supplies that could be contaminated if a patient with the disease were to enter the vehicle, like bandaids that have a paper wrapper and cannot be sanitized. The supplies were moved to the outside of the rig.

"What we didn't want is if we had to open up a cabinet and have to throw everything in that cabinet," he said. "So, we're trying to conserve some of our supplies that way, but we still have all of our life-saving medications, our ventilator, our monitor, all of our PPE (personal protective equipment), any IVs or those types of things that we may need to take care of these patients."

He said the rig is disinfected after each transport, in part using a portable UV light.