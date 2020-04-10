Aspirus is pushing virtual visits during the COVID-19 pandemic

Videoconferencing is becoming the new norm for every business. The health care field is no different.

“I think there are a lot of advantages as we move into the future of health care, this explosion of technology being used in that delivery is going to be a wonderful thing for all of us,” said Aspirus Vice President of Operations John Monks.

There are three forms of virtual visits.

“E-visit is think of it as an email type of visit,” said Aspirus Regional Medical Director Dr. Larry Gordon. “Telephone visit is done entirely over telephone. Video visits take it a step further and we can actually interact over video.”

The expectation is for the virtual visits to balloon as patients try to avoid the waiting room.

“I anticipate that we’re going to start seeing 4,000-5,000 visits a day,” said Monks.

Aspirus has cleared some of the hurdles in unveiling the app to do these visits thanks, in part, to HIPAA regulation changes due to COVID-19.

“They have issues what they’re calling ‘Universal Licensor Credentialing', so that a physician that might be in Wisconsin could actually practice in Michigan right now,” said Monks. “They’ve changed some of the rules around the billing codes and those types of things that were historically much more challenging.”

Aspirus wants to make sure they are HIPAA compliant when the barriers get put back into place after the pandemic.

“Even if the HIPAA rules are put back into place at the level that they were, we’re still gonna be able to deliver the care,” said Monks.

Gordon wanted to make sure patients understood that there is a financial responsibility with the virtual visit.