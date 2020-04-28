Aspirus uses UV light procedure to safely reuse N95 masks as patient services expand

Doctors and nurses at Aspirus are starting each day with a clean mask.

They're able to safely reuse N95 masks using a new UV light cleaning center at the hospital.

N95 masks are labeled and returned to the same doctor or nurse after being cleaned (WSAW Photo).

The UV light germ-killing system is not just for equipment used to treat patients with COVID-19. Aspirus announced Monday it would expand care for regular patients whose appointments and procedures were cancelled due to the virus. Now, doctors and nurses can protect themselves and treat those patients.

Masks from all Aspirus locations can be sent to Aspirus Wausau Hospital to be treated.

Each night, N95 masks run in a 60-minute cycle of UV light, killing 99.9% of all living germs. Masks are taken out of rotation when the straps wear or the mask gets stained. The process kills germs, but masks still need to be surface cleaned for dirt.

"We'll put them in a tote, we collect the tote every night, that mask is labeled with their employee number, and then we re-process the mask and return it in a new bag in a new tote the next morning," said Joseph Abt, manager of surgical services, explaining that each employee may have several reusable masks in rotation at once.

The process follows CDC guidelines, repeated over three to five days before the mask's straps start to break. Regular patients returning will see a doctor with a clean mask.

"That should really help restore people's faith if they have concerns. And also it'll help us as we start to ramp back up and offer the services and restart some services," said John Norris, environmental services director.

“Our staff will be protected on caring for you. You’ll be protected as long as we are wearing the appropriate PPE. And this allows us to give that to our healthcare workers and provide that protection for them and for our patients,” said Abt.

There’s an essential sterile processing department, now able to put their skills to use in the fight against COVID-19. UV light cleaning is nothing new for them, as it’s already used to clean entire rooms of the hospital.

"Maybe somebody who had like a Staph or a CDF infection, you know, like a high risk, once we actually clean the room we would go in with UV lights and treat the room with UV lights just as an added precaution," said Norris.

While there's no mask shortage right now, each healthcare worker is fitted for their mask, and small size masks are already hard to come by.

Building a sustainable system for cleaning allows them to be ready for a surge in patients.

"Treating the mask gives us the chance to just be prepared if there is a surge and we do see a lot of COVID patients, or any other kind of surge,” said Norris.

Aspirus will begin contacting patients whose appointments had been canceled. With a cleaning system in place, it can safely stop delaying important procedures and appointments.