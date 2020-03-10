Aspirus hospital on Coronavirus: Prepare don't panic

At the Wausau Aspirus hospital, preparation for the Coronavirus is in full effect.

"When you have any viral outbreak, you look on how it's transmitted. How rapidly it's making its way across the country, across the world," said Aspirus Director of Hospital Medicine Dr. Steve Phillipson.

There has yet to be a case of the Coronavirus confirmed in Wausau yet. But if there is, Dr. Phillipson says your first call should be to your physician.

"If you think that you have the Coronavirus I think you should call your primary physicians officer of the health department for guidance on what to do. 80% of people who have this virus are going to have a mild illness that's going to go away on its own with no treatment what so ever and you need to be careful not to affect other people,” Dr. Phillipson added.

The people that are affected by this the most are the elderly and people with existing conditions. The Department of Health Services says that self-monitoring is the best option.

"Protect people who are vulnerable. So, people who have medical conditions and people who are elderly, we have to all work together to reduce the spread of that respiratory viruses, because if we get to the stage where the virus is circulating in communities, people, particularly young people might feel wealth and so we're going to rely on people to monitor themselves. That's the really the best way we're going to minimize the impact of the wreck of the epidemic," explained Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Officials also encourage people to go to factual sources for their information.

"The DHS and CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpages have specific guidance for travelers, and we urge you to go to those pages for factual and up to date information," State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said.

"I would definitely use a reputable, governmental type website for your information there is a lot of misinformation on the web about health care in general and this virus is no exception," Dr. Phillipson added.

At the end of the day, the best way to handle the situation is with a clear head.

"I think we need to be preparing and not panicking about this. I think that panic will lead to much more of a problem than the virus itself," Dr. Phillipson explained.

If you are one of the 20% that have a severe case of the Coronavirus, a trip to the emergency room is encouraged. But officials ask you to call before you go so that they can be prepared for your arrival.