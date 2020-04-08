Aspirus delays construction of downtown Wausau clinic

Aspirus was working its way to building a clinic downtown, but with the COVID-19 pandemic changing health care, Aspirus is adjusting its priorities.

“That’s a strategic example of do you have the resources and energy when you’re trying to prepare for COVID-19 to build a clinic in the next 12 months,” said Aspirus CEO Matt Heywood. “You might build some clinics, but you can’t build all the clinics that you originally planned.”

Aspirus CEO Matt Heywood says that they still plan to build the downtown clinic, which would include a walkway to the Woodson YMCA and an activity center for adults 55 and older. The timeline has just shifted.

“When you ask me about the Y in particular, right now that might get pushed out 12-18 months, but we may visit that every quarter, and it may go back further or it may come up,” said Heywood.

Heywood added he does not see the downtown clinic being axed. He also has been in contact with the YMCA on the adjustment.

“Obviously, we have a great relationship, and we talked via email about that,” said Heywood. “They are totally supportive and understanding that we’re still gonna do it, but we also have a lot on our plate as we’re trying to make sure we prepare for the caring of the patients in our community.”

The downtown clinic isn’t the only clinic that could be affected. Aspirus is doing what it can to prepare for a surge that could hit Central Wisconsin.

“You also will be hearing potentially in the future that certain clinic sites that are smaller or not as utilized might be consolidated as we start to bring our clinics closer together,” said Heywood. “(We might) change our hours, so we can prepare for people in the future and be more efficient.”

Heywood also mentioned that Aspirus may change locations to only take a specific type of patient in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.