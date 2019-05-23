Aspirus celebrates graduation of Project Search internship program

Eight students with from area high schools graduated a 1-year program that gave them the skills to be competitive in the workforce.

The students celebrated graduating from the first year of the Project Search program. It helps people with developmental disabilities be competitive in the workforce. Both the interns and the Aspirus coordinators feel that the internship was a great success.

“We cannot wait for next year. This is really bitter sweet today to watch them graduate. And I think this is a program that we're going to have at Aspirus for a long time,” explained human resources business partner, Rhonda Kardos.

"It's an experience you wouldn't want to miss. It's an area that you can find a job that you know you want to do. It's just an uplifting environment," said intern Desirae Hoff.

Many of the interns have plans for their future, but three of the eight graduates will return to Aspirus.

