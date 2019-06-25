Aspirus breaks ground on new family house

Aspirus broke ground Tuesday on a new facility that will provide lodging for patients getting specialty care and their families.

The healthcare system bought a building at 28th Avenue and Westhill Drive near Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The building will be remodeled into a ten-bedroom home away from home for patients and families to stay during treatment. It will be called the Aspirus Family House.

"There's so many patients that are critically ill, have had trauma and they live far away or they've had serious illnesses and their family is displaced. So this is a great place for families to be safe, to have rest and to be able to be close to the people that are in the hospital," said Dr. Margaret Anderson of Aspirus Wausau.

Aspirus raised nearly $4.67 million in donations to fund the project. The house is scheduled to open in January 2020.

