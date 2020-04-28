Aspirus announces expanded testing for COVID-19

Aspirus has announced expand COVID-19 testing for screened patients that display symptoms.

According to a news release, Aspirus now has the capability to provide COVID-19 testing for an increased number of patients. Previously, only patients meeting specific criteria were tested.

“This is a big step forward in making our community a safer place,” stated Aspirus System Laboratory Director Deakin Washatko. “This expanded testing will let symptomatic patients know if they are infected with COVID-19 as well as help Aspirus open up more procedures.”

The release states, the limited number of tests in the area was a big part of why many procedures needed to be postponed.

“Our enhanced environmental care precautions combined with the increase in testing allows us to reopen the door for many procedures,” stated Aspirus Senior System Physician Executive Dr. Ryan Andrews. “We are confident our facilities are a safe place for our employees and patients.”

Aspirus says they’ll now be able to begin to evaluate some cases and potentially bring those patients in for appropriate care.