Aspirus announces COVID-19 antibody testing capabilities

Aspirus announced Tuesday, they're bringing serology (antibody) testing to the area. The COVID-19 antibody tests will be available immediately.

If you think you need a serology test, Aspirus says to contact your primary care provider.

According to a news release, testing will be performed daily, and results will be available within 24 hours of a sample arriving at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Lab.

“The availability of antibody tests is an important turning point in the progression of a pandemic,” stated Aspirus System Laboratory Services Director Deakin Washatko. “This will help us get a clearer picture of how the disease has spread throughout the community.”

An antibody test looks for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. Antibodies can be found in the blood of people who are tested after infection and demonstrate an immune response to the infection. Antibody test results are especially important for detecting previous infections with few or no symptoms.

It’s important to note that it is not known if the antibody tests will provide people with immunity from future infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.