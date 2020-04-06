Aspirus adds in-house, same-day COVID-19 testing as Wisconsin discusses expanding testing

Amid ongoing issues for hospitals’ ability to access timely COVID-19 test results across Wisconsin, Aspirus is the latest hospital network in central Wisconsin to begin offering in-house, same-day lab results.

“Currently our turnaround is about three to four hours, and we’re doing two batches a day: one in the morning, and one in the afternoon,” explained Kate Drewek, the molecular technical specialist at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. With the support of staff at the AWH laboratory, Aspirus incident commander Jesse Tischer says Drewek ‘essentially single-handedly’ brought same-day COVID-19 test results to their hospital network.

“We don’t have a prepackaged test, we don’t have that available for us at this time,” Drewek said. “So I was able to take all different bits and pieces and put them together to have our own lab-developed test.”

Prepackaged tests have been difficult to access from state resources, Tischer said, as they are prioritized for areas with significant outbreaks like Milwaukee and Madison. What Drewek did was independently source the reagents needed to create the test.

In-house Aspirus testing is still reserved for symptomatic health care workers and hospitalized patients, according to the Tier 1 & 2 recommendations still in place from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Testing for non-prioritized patients will still be sent out of network to other labs, where currently results take roughly 3-4 days, according to AWH lab manager Daniel Lockwood. The DHS still does not recommend any testing for individuals with mild or no symptoms.

In the Aspirus network, negative tests are performed a second time to ensure patients do not leave dedicated COVID-19 treatment units early. As of late morning on Monday, Tischer said Aspirus was treating sixteen positive or presumed-positive patients in their dedicated COVID-19 units across their ten-hospital network. 40 tests, all of which were negative, have been performed at the AWH lab since Friday when Aspirus launched their testing capabilities.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm said 12 labs across Wisconsin now had COVID-19 testing capabilities, with a lab capacity across all facilities to test a little more than 3,500 samples daily. That represents gradually increasing testing capabilities which Palm said they hoped to direct towards more targeted testing of localized outbreaks or some individuals with mild symptoms.

“We don’t need to test everybody with respiratory symptoms,” Wisconsin’s chief medical officer of communicable disease Dr. Ryan Westergaard explained. “But if we can strategically understand how many people who have mild symptoms in certain areas of the state are positive for COVID versus other things, we’ll have a better sense of the speed and direction of the epidemic.”

However, testing for asymptomatic individuals or broadly testing everyone in the general public is unlikely to happen, Palm noted.

Last week in central Wisconsin, Marshfield Clinic announced their own in-house same-day testing capabilities. A spokesperson for Ascension told NewsChannel 7 they are still in the process of developing in-house testing.