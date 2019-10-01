Aspirus Woodruff Clinic breaks ground on expansion

An expansion at the Aspirus clinic in Woodruff is expected to be complete by spring 2020.

The $1.8 million investment in the community will increase access to Aspirus primary and specialty care providers and services through a 4,100 square-foot addition.

“We are very excited to announce this expansion and our continued investment in the Woodruff community,” stated Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus continues to see an increase in patient demand, and this expansion allows us to respond to this growth in our mission to improve the health of our communities.”

The Woodruff clinic currently offers primary care, lab services, radiology, mammography mobile imaging, gastroenterology, orthopedics, podiatry, and physical medicine & rehabilitation.

Aspirus currently employs 10 people at the Woodruff clinic and expects to add another seven jobs to the community once the new addition is complete and fully occupied.

