Aspirus Wausau Hospital now home to county's largest solar panel

Aspirus Wausau Hospital is now home to the county’s largest solar panel.

Thursday, Aspirus leaders and community partners gathered on the hospital roof to celebrate the completion of 200 KW Photovoltaic solar panel system. Construction crews started installing the panel earlier this year.

“This is just one of our system sustainability efforts, said Aspirus Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sid Sczygelski. “Energy conservation has had the largest impact to date, but our other initiatives such as waste management and natural resource conservation are already making an impact in the communities we serve.”

A news release states, the health system’s sustainability goals are to reduce energy use by 50% and carbon impact by 80% by 2028.