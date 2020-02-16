Aspirus Medford Hospital placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon

Officials have confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that the Aspirus Medford Hospital was placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon.

Picture: MGN

Jim Matheson, vice president of business transformation, marketing and communications at Aspirus says the lockdown has been lifted.

Greg Aune, a spokesperson with Aspirus tells NewsChannel 7 that the lockdown was in place for approximately two hours as a "standard precautionary action for certain situations that involve law enforcement."

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office as well as the Medford Police Department, and will continue to provide updates as they are made available.