Aspirus Langlade ICU supervisor receives Patriot Award for supporting employee, Navy corpsman

“Whitney loves God and her country.”

Whitney Headson, the medical-surgical ICU supervisor at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, received the Patriot Award on Tuesday, an award given to supervisors who go out of their way to support National Guard and Reserve service members.

“I was completely blindsided, to say the least,” Headson said with a laugh. She’s served in her current role for two years, and was nominated by ICU nurse and Navy hospital corpsman 2nd class Nico Elwardt.

“She’s really enabled me to do my job in my civilian world and in the military sector very well,” Elwardt reflected. “Whitney has been so flexible, she’s even covered some of my weekend shifts—which no one likes to do.”

The award, which can be nominated by National Guard or Reserve employees as well as their spouses, goes to supervisors who provide support through flexible scheduling, time off before and after deployment, family care, and as-needed leaves of absence, according to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. It’s the first step in a series of ESGR awards for employers, a program operated by the Department of Defense.

The award was presented by Elwardt and a DOD representative at Langlade Aspirus Hospital on Tuesday in a surprise ceremony with other colleagues attending. Elwardt has worked at Aspirus for five years and served in the Navy for 6.5 years.

“I believe that God told me to--He wants me to take care of people,” Elwardt said.

“It’s his calling,” Headson agreed. “It’s moments like this that I know…it just kinda confirms everything.”