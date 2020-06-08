Aspirus Hospital introduces thermal imaging, a new normal for elective procedures

Aspirus Hospital is putting new procedures in place for those getting elective surgeries.

Thermal imaging scans Newschannel 7's Stella Porter's temperature (WSAW Photo).

Starting Monday when you enter their doors for an elective procedure, you can expect to be screened with thermal imaging. It's just one of the changes you'll notice when walking into the hospital.

"It's just going to be our new way of living and our new way of practicing,” said Roberta Raasch, manager of surgical services. "This cuts down a ton of time, you can scan multiple people at once, and see what their temperature is."

As patient traffic ramps up, waiting rooms are still socially distanced, but pretty full.

"Now we are back to our, pretty close to our pre-COVID numbers," Raasch said.

Coming into the hospital for surgery, patients already know they're negative for COVID-19. They are tested prior to coming in for surgery.

"Those results then get resulted into their medical records, and then when they come into the hospital they are again asked the screening questions," she said.

Surgical staff already wore masks for most procedures, and now do for all of them. But for procedures that are aerosol-producing, meaning patient droplets could get on doctors, staff are taking extra precautions.

"Our anesthesia providers and anesthesia staff as they're intubating and again extubating do wear the N95 mask," she said.

Over in the emergency room, traffic decreased dramatically when the pandemic first hit.

Sickness and injuries did not go away, but people stopped coming in to have them treated.

"Unfortunately, as people have stayed away, and they haven't gotten into their primary doctors, they've unfortunately become very sick. Many of them have become much more ill than they would have, had they received normal care,” said Jennifer Doering, a physician assistant certified in the ER.

For some, staying home cost them their life.

“Unfortunately, they are arriving in our emergency room quite ill and very sick to the point where some have even passed away from home illnesses because they’ve let them go too long…older people who have stayed away because maybe they had some bleeding and they didn’t want to be bothering us or they’re worried about COVID, and in turn, they end up quite ill," she said.

One visitor is now allowed to come in to Aspirus’ ER, as long as the patient is not coming in with COVID symptoms. Doering wants people to know they can come in, as many cleaning and masking precautions are in place. And the confidence level of patients is increasing, according to Doering.

“They feel confident that the numbers have gone down to where they feel safe. With that security, they are starting to wander out into our area, which, thankfully, so we can care for them,” she said.

Hospital staff says thermal imaging and cleaning precautions are in place for the foreseeable future, and possibly after the COVID-19 pandemic is past us.