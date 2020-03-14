Aspirus Hospital establishes call center for Coronavirus questions

Aspirus Hospital announced Saturday that it has established a call center for people concerned they may have been infected with COVID-19.

The number is (844)-568-0701. People who call the line will be connected with staff who can answer questions about virus symptoms. The phone lines will be staffed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekends.

Staff will direct callers to the closest testing center if they need professional care.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of influenza. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath. For more information, visit Aspirus' website .