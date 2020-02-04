Aspirus Family House to open to patients Feb. 10

Aspirus will host a grand opening Wednesday for its Family House.

Aspirus broke ground in June 2019 on the facility. It will provide lodging for patients getting specialty care and their families.

It will be located on 28th Avenue and Westhill Drive near Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Original plans state building will be remodeled into a 10-bedroom home away from home for patients and families to stay during treatment.

Aspirus raised nearly $4.67 million in donations to fund the project.

Family House will begin serving guests on Feb. 10.

