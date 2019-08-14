Aspirus Announces Stevens Point Campus Expansion

Aspirus is planning to expand services at their Aspirus Stevens Point Campus to include hospital care. Engineering and design plans are being finalized with an expected opening date in February 2020.

Aspirus has experienced a significant increase in patients seeking care at the Stevens Point campus with the expansion of services offered last summer. This next phase of our expansion includes adding an eight-bed medical/surgical patient care unit and additional inpatient and outpatient services to the Stevens Point Campus.

“We are extremely proud to continue to invest in the Stevens Point community,” said Aspirus President and CEO Matt Heywood. “This expansion will allow Aspirus to provide more and better care to the growing number of people who choose us.”

The Stevens Point Campus opened a freestanding emergency department in June 2018. The 40,000 square-foot expansion included expanded walk-in services, primary and specialty care and medical transport service with an ambulance garage and helipad.

“Patients continue to ask us to expand services in Stevens Point,” said Stevens Point Vice President Bob Smith. “This expansion will allow us to provide a broader continuum of care. That includes expanded capabilities in overnight care, surgery, imaging and lab.”

The 75,000-square-foot Stevens Point campus currently offers adult and pediatric primary care, walk-in care and same-day surgery, as well as select specialty care such as obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, cardiology, GI and oncology.

