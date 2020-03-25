Ascension to launch 3 new drive-up testing sites on Thursday

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will launch its next wave of drive-through testing locations for COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, drive-through testing sites will be available in Plover, Rhinelander and Crandon.

Additional sites are currently in development.

The initial drive-through testing sites going into operation in central and northern Wisconsin are:

• Ascension St. Michael’s - Plover, 2401 Plover Road, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., participants who have been screened and scheduled for drive-through testing should use entrance B in Plover.

• Ascension St. Mary’s - Kabel Avenue, Rhinelander, 1044 Kabel Avenue. 8 a.m. -2 p. M.

• Ascension St. Mary’s - Crandon, 400 West Glen Street, Crandon.

Hours: 9 a.m. - Noon

All of these drive-through testing locations will be in operation Monday - Friday.

Ascension Medical Group reminds people who wish to be tested at drive-through locations to be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider by appointment, phone, or virtually using Ascension Online Care. Those interested in this option for testing should contact their physician office.

According to a news release, the screening involves a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, will schedule an appointment for drive-through testing at the appropriate site.

At the testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle at all times. An Ascension employee will look up the patient’s information in the electronic health record to confirm that they have been screened and require testing.

Insurance information will be collected for follow-up purposes, if it’s not already entered into the electronic health record. An Ascension employee will confirm that the patient has an established Ascension provider. There is no upfront charge for the testing.

A throat culture and nasal swab samples will be collected and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis. Patients will be provided this information at the time of testing. The specimens collected at Ascension Wisconsin's mobile testing sites are currently being sent to Quest and LabCorp. In-house labs at Ascension Wisconsin facilities are in development. This additional testing capacity will allow COVID-19 testing for a wider group of patients.

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with results and positive results will be alerted to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

