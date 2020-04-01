Ascension adds drive-up COVID-19 testing in Tomahawk, Woodruff for pre-screened patients

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin has launched drive-through testing locations for COVID-19 in Woodruff and Tomahawk.

On Wednesday, the new site open. Locations in Plover, Rhinelander and Crandon are already available.

People who wish to be tested at drive-through locations must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider by appointment or virtually using Ascension Online Care.

Those interested in drive-through testing at these locations should contact their local Ascension Medical Group Clinic for appointment options.

Tomahawk (available 9 a.m. - Noon) 715-453-7200

Woodruff (Available 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) 715-356-8140

At the testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle at all times. An Ascension associate will look up the patient’s information in the electronic health record to confirm that they have been screened and require testing. Insurance information will be collected for follow-up purposes, if it’s not already entered into the electronic health record. An Ascension associate will confirm that the patient has an established Ascension provider. There is no upfront charge for the testing.

Nasal swab samples will be collected and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis. Patients will be provided this information at the time of testing and instructed to return home and self-isolate for 14-days.

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with results and positive results will be alerted to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

“We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure that community members experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for the virus, while limiting exposure to keep the health and safety of our patients, associates and visitors as a top priority,” stated Dr. Stewart Watson, Clinical Vice President of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin’s North Region. “These additional locations will help expand testing capabilities to the communities we serve.”

