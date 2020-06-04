Ascension Wisconsin updates visitor guidelines to ensure patient safety

Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern Wisconsin are updating their visitor procedures.

As of June 3, the updated policy includes:

Screening:

● All visitors will be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check with a thermal scanning thermometer.

● No visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever greater than 99.5 F, difficulty breathing and/or shortness of breath, or recent exposure to a known COVID-19 person will be allowed to visit.

● Visitation of patients who are under investigation or confirmed COVID-19 will not be allowed due to the risk to the visitor; virtual visitation is encouraged.

● If the visitor screen is negative, the visitation may proceed provided the visitor’s movement within the hospital is limited only to the patient’s room.

Face Covering:

● As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visitors are encouraged to bring their own cloth covering or facemask when visiting an Ascension Wisconsin facility. Face coverings will be provided upon entry to those who do not have their own. These should be worn at all times while in the facility.

● It is not recommended to place masks on children younger than 2 or anyone having trouble breathing (these latter patients should be referred to a medical professional).

General Visitor Guidelines:

● One visitor is allowed per patient and the visitor must remain the same for the duration of hospitalization.

● Ideally, this visitor designee should be the family spokesperson as well for hospital inpatients.

● Ascension recommends visitors be at least 18 years of age.

● Visitors should wash their hands and/or use an alcohol-based hand rub prior to entering and when leaving a patient’s room. ● Visitors should adhere to appropriate social distancing with staff, patients and other visitors. ● Visiting hours will vary by location and facility, please check with your local Ascension Wisconsin facility for more specific information.

A news release stated, there will be some exceptions on a case-by-case basis, including labor and delivery, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and end-of-life care.

