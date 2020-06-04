As unusual school year ends, Merrill students and staff prepare for next year

Prairie River Middle students returned to their classrooms for the first time in two months after only doing virtual classes.

"This is my third year in their school and now this is my first year where I don't have half the year," Prairie River 8th Grader Kekoa Schuetze said.

Digital learning was mandatory, which worked for the most part.

"I'd say that it did work, but there are still some improvements that can be made," Kekoa added.

The Merrill School District is still unsure of what next year will look like in terms of learning, so they have reached out to the parents for their ideas.

"The survey is to inform our fall planning committee so we can begin to prepare for what next school year may look like," Merrill Superintendent John Sample said.

Depending on what parents say, the school is prepared to have both face to face and digital options for learning.

"We need to meet their needs, too. If we can give parents the choice to do exactly what they need to do for their families that's going to be the best option because ultimately that's what we're here to do, meet the needs of our families," Sample explained.

The parents are thankful that their voices are being heard by their school.

"They take the community into consideration when they're doing their planning. They have the students' best interest in mind," Prairie River Middle parent Maxine Schuetze stated.

The final day to submit the survey will be on Friday. The school board will then look over all of the information and announce their decision via their website or Facebook at a later date.