As precaution over coronavirus concerns, Wausau Liberty Mutual employees can work from home

A letter sent to Liberty Mutual employees in Wausau states they can voluntarily work from home the remainder of the month after an employee returned from travel and did not feel well.

Marathon County health officer Joan Theurer told NewsChannel 7 that they are looking into the reports but do not have further information at this time, and had not been contacted by Liberty Mutual.

Multiple employees confirmed they received an email providing them with an option to work from home. NewsChannel 7 obtained a copy of the email, which says the company completed an enhanced cleaning of the employee’s workstation and common areas on Thursday night.

A 2017 WSAW report stated the company’s new building would house 900 employees. However, it’s unclear how many people are employed at the Wausau building. There is no confirmation on whether the employee has been or will be tested for coronavirus.

Liberty Mutual said the health and well-being of their employees and families is their primary concern as COVID-19 evolves globally, and while there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the company, they are offering voluntary work from home out of abundance of caution. Many employees in the company already have the ability to work from home if necessary, according to their statement.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is currently testing 12 people for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to a press call with reporters Friday afternoon, where they also reminded the public that there are also many cases circulating of seasonal respiratory viruses.

"If we have a confirmed case, we would be able to provide additional information and Public Health would be in contact with anyone who may have been exposed," DHS Communications specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt told NewsChannel 7 in an email.