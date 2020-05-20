As of Wednesday, all of Wisconsin's 72 counties have COVID-19 cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 8% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases.

That state saw a new high for testing. Wednesday, the results of 6,063 were processed. The of the tests processed, 528 were positive. Fourteen more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 481.

The state now has 53 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,140 tests. DHS also reported 34 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 16% or 2,161.

Locally, Langlade and Taylor County reported their first confirmed cases. However those numbers were not released with DHS' newest data. Marathon County also reported an additional case bringing its total to 35.

The state has 5,203 active cases and 7,728 recovered cases.

As of Wednesday, 154,300 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 13,413 have tested positive.

